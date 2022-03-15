Shujaat warns govt and Opposition against confrontation

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain standing alongside Chaudhry Perves Elahi and other PML-Q members— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Urging the government and the Opposition to postpone their public gatherings immediately in the national interest, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday warned that the country’s economic and political situation cannot afford such dangerous confrontation.

Talking to journalists, Chaudhry Shujaats feared that the country’s internal and external enemies could take advantage of the prevailing situation to meet their nefarious designs.

“People are worried due to the ongoing number game between the government and the Opposition as well as the public gatherings,” he added.

“Opposition does politics of public meetings,” he said, adding that it is not appropriate for the government to hold public gatherings in return.

Shujaat warned that political competition can create anarchy and chaos in the country. He urged both sides not to show their workers the path of provocative politics.

Without making it a matter of ego, both the sides should take part in the polling on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he advised the PTI and the opposition parties.