ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Monday categorically rejected the government’s talk offer relating to the Opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



On Sunday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had extended a deal to the Opposition on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his statement, the information minister said, “If the Opposition withdraws the no-confidence motion, let's see what can be given to them in return.”

Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath", Sanaullah said that the no-trust motion can only be withdrawn if PM Imran announces his resignation.

The PML-N leader said, “our no-confidence motion is not about dissolving assemblies, rather than it is to oust this incompetent government, who has ruined the economy and shown insensitivity towards the masses.

Furthermore, Rana Sanaullah categorically rejected any option of having negotiations with the government on the subject of no-trust-motion.

“Government did not even bother to shake hand with the Opposition in last four years, therefore now, no dialogue will be held with the government,” he added.

Responding to a question that the government could offer the opposition something in return for withdrawing the no-trust move against the PM, the PML-N leader said that the Opposition would not withdraw a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan at any cost.

"Only on one condition we can withdraw the no-trust-move if Imran Khan announces his resignation," he said.

He further stated that he has information that the primary motive of the government’s rally at D-Chowk was not to bar lawmakers from going to the assembly to cast their vote, but rather that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce his resignation at the rally that the ruling party had called a day before voting on the no-confidence motion.

Rana Sanaullah went on to say that we have the required numbers to dislodge the government, although negotiations with government allies are heading in positive directions.

The PML-N leader also warned the government to not stage a sit-in at D-Chowk as his party has also called for a massive power show.

"If the government wants to hold a rally a day before voting, surely it can do it, but if the government announces a sit-in, then we will not spare them," he said.

Rana Sanaullah further said they had also called on party workers to gather at D-chowk, adding that, "our party workers and supporters will chastise the ruling party as they will not find a way to escape."

PM tasks leaders to gather 1m people

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a large rally of supporters and has tasked PTI leaders to gather one million people in Islamabad for the purpose.

Sources said the massive rally will be held a day before the no-confidence motion session takes place.