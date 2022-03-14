Mila Kunis used to tell people she’s Russian and not Ukrainian, here’s why

Prominent actress Mila Kunis has opened up about her feelings and thoughts on the recent events in Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion.

The Ukraine born actress, who recently sat down in conversation with Maria Shriver for her digital series, #ConversationsAboveTheNoise, shared how she feels about the ongoing war between her home country and Russia.

“It’s been irrelevant to me that I come from Ukraine. It never mattered,” the Friends With Benefits actress said.

She also revealed that she would tell people that she was Russian. “I’m from Russia’ for a multitude of reasons. One of them being, when I came to the States, and I would tell people I’m from Ukraine, the first question I’d get was ‘Where is Ukraine?’ And then I’d have to explain Ukraine and where it is on the map.”

She recalled telling people that she was from Ukraine used to bring another confusion as many of them did not know where it was. “Citing that it was easier to tell them that she's Russian,” she said, ''I was like, great, I’ll just tell people from Russia.''

The Bad Moms actress also said that, “everything changed” when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. “I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out.’ It was the weirdest feeling,” she said.

For the unversed, Kunis and her family fled from Soviet Ukraine to settle down in the United States in 1991.