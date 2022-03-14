PPP and MQM-P decide to work together for for country's 'greater interest'

PPP leaders MQM-P delegation in Islamabad, on March 14, 2022. — Twitter/@MediaCellPPP

ISLAMABAD: PPP and MQM-P — an ally of the PTI in the Centre — have decided to work together for the country's "greater interest", a PPP spokesperson said Monday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari met the MQM-P delegation, the spokesperson said in a statement.



The political situation in the country was discussed during the meeting and PPP has agreed to keep better and permanent relations with MQM-P, said the spokesperson.



On the other hand, sources privy to the meeting shared that the PPP and MQM-P have agreed on provincial-level matters.

PPP leaders Yousaf Raza Gillani, Saeed Ghani, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Rukhsana Bangash and others were present during the meeting.

The MQM-P delegation included Amir Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Aminul Haque, Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Javed Hanif Khan.



The sources further said that MQM-P will meet PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif tomorrow to discuss federal issues.

'MQM-P free to make its own choice'

On Sunday, MQM-P leaders told Sindh Governor Imran Ismail that the decision on supporting or opposing the Opposition's no-trust motion will be made after a review of the current political situation in the country.

MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the party has to make a decision according to the situation in the country.

“We cannot say anything at the moment and we will decide it in our workers’ convention,” Siddiqui said, adding that "MQM-P is free to make its own decision".

'Options open for MQM-P'

After meeting PM Imran Khan last week in Karachi, MQM-P leader Aamir Khan had said that "no-confidence motion was not discussed in the meeting.”

“Neither the prime minister sought assurance, nor we assured,” said the MQM-P leader.

He maintained that they are the ally of the government but options are opened for them.