Vote on no-trust motion to be held on March 28, says PTI Senator Faisal Javed

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI’s, Senator Faisal Javed on Monday revealed that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place on March 28.



The PTI leader confirmed the much-awaited date during an informal conversation with Geo News at the Parliament House. But soon after report was published, the senator backtracked from the statement and tweeted that the vote on the no-confidence motion, without specifying a date, would take place after March 27.

During the informal interaction with the reporter, the Senator also confirmed that the National Assembly session will be requisitioned for March 21.

Taking to Twitter, the Senator said, "The biggest jalsa of Islamabad will take place on March 27 (Sunday). Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a historic speech. And the voting on the no-confidence motion will take place after March 27."

The senator confidently said that the no-trust motion against the premier would fail, while the people's confidence in the prime minister's leadership would bolster.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 9, the Opposition had submitted the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance.

Despite the rising political tensions, the prime minister has time and again claimed that the government's allies and PTI lawmakers stand by him and would defeat the no-confidence motion.

PM Imran Khan vowed to fight any move to unseat him. "Whatever they do, I'm ready for that," he had told a gathering in Islamabad.

‘Gang of corrupt’ elements announced rally: PML-N

In response, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the "gang of corrupts" has announced a rally on March 27 as they are sure about "not having" the numbers to defeat the no-trust motion.

"The ones who cannot make sure of having 172 lawmakers cannot gather one million people at D-Chowk [...] you (PM Imran Khan) do not have the support of 10 people anymore," she added.

Defiant lawmakers cannot be barred from voting

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser earlier today held a meeting with the legal department to seek an opinion regarding the voting of disgruntled members of the party, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the speaker was informed that none of the members can be stopped from casting their votes, however, the party can take action against those who violate its policy.

They further added that citing Article 63(1)A of the Constitution of Pakistan, the legal department said the law is very clear in this regard.

Sources said that the speaker also asked whether he can give a ruling on the disgruntled members before they cast their votes, to which he was informed that ruling was his prerogative but the relevant laws are very much clear and there's no confusion.

The numbers game

The Opposition is holding negotiations with three allied parties of the ruling PTI – PMLQ, BAP, and the MQMP – in order to pass a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

These three parties have 17 representatives in the National Assembly. If these parties join the opposition, the PTI ruling alliance's strength will fall to 162 from 179, and the total number of MNAs in the unified opposition would rise to 179.

To pass the no-trust motion, the Opposition needed the backing of 172 MNAs. The NA currently has a total membership of 341 members, with one seat empty.

The ruling coalition now has 179 MNAs in favour, while the Opposition has 162 MNAs in the lower house of parliament. The Opposition required the backing of ten more MNAs to dislodge the Imran Khan government.