(From left to right) PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The heads of the country’s key opposition parties will meet in Islamabad today to discuss their strategy on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The current political situation in the country, number game and ‘biased remarks’ by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and other issues will be discussed in the meeting, said well-placed sources.

The meeting will be held with the Leader of the Opposition in the NA and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in the chair while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PDM’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Balochistan National Party’s Akhtar Mengal and others will be among the attendees.

The meeting will review measures to ensure the success of the no-trust motion against the premier.

Shahbaz Sharif had earlier said that NA speaker Asad Qaiser has become controversial after exhibiting a biased attitude and remarks against the Opposition

PM Imran likely to meet Pervaiz Elahi again

Ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion, the government has decided to initiate another round of talks with its allies to thwart the Opposition’s efforts for toppling down the PTI-led government.

The sources privy to the development said that PM Imran Khan will hold another meeting with PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi soon. The ruling PTI will again contact the leadership of MQM-P and Balochistan Awami Party.

Opposition drafts no-trust motions against NA speaker

Annoyed over their recent “biased remarks” relating to the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan, the Opposition is all set to get rid of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri through no-confidence motions against them, Geo News had reported Sunday, citing sources.

The drafts of the no-trust motions against the NA speaker and deputy speaker, signed by over 100 MNAs, had been sent to the Opposition’s leadership, the sources privy to the matter said.

As per the draft of the no-trust move, the NA speaker and his deputy had been accused of being biased. It said that the duo had violated the rules as they have not yet resigned from their party’s posts.

The duo has been running the house as per the directions of their party and instead of remaining neutral, they have been exhibiting a biased attitude against the Opposition, the sources had said quoting the draft.

“Asad Qaiser and Qasim Khan Suri have been attending the party meetings held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair,” it had added.