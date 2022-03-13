Queen Elizabeth will never meet Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet?

Queen Elizabeth II is 'unlikely' to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet after Prince Harry’s decision to miss Philip’s memorial service.

The Duke of Sussex apparently took away the Queen's smile by confirming that he won't travel to the UK to attend Prince Philip's memorial this month.



Harry's decision has cast doubt whether the Queen will ever meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet, who was born in California last June.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has shared his thoughts on the much-talked topic with a media outlet, saying: "It's increasingly unlikely."

He told The Sun: "I think this was expected because of the issue with security, obviously, he would have wanted to come if he could. I think it’s a great pity, what this means is it regrettable the rift will remain unhealed."

Speaking about whether the Queen will ever meet Lilibet, Mr Fitzwilliams added: “It’s increasingly unlikely. If they don’t bring Lili over, then obviously that won’t happen. It’s all something that’s clearly not going to be resolved in the foreseeable future."

“And it doesn’t seem like they’re going to come over.”

The Duke, who says he feels “unsafe” in the UK, claims he will come see the Queen "as soon as possible".

Fitzwilliams comments come after Prince Harry confirmed he will not return to the UK for his late grandfather’s thanksgiving service this month.