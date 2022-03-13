PML-N, PPP ready to nominate Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM: sources

ISLAMABAD: In exchange for the PML-Q's support in the no-confidence motion, the PML-N and PPP have agreed nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister, sources told Geo News on Sunday.



Sources within the Opposition parties said that the announcement regarding this decision will be made within the next 24 hours.

They said that PML-Q, which is a key ally of the PM Imran Khan-led government, was informed about the development by a senior leader of PPP.

PML-Q to choose sides soon: Elahi

PML-Q on Saturday had convened a consultative meeting in Lahore to address the present scenario in Punjab.

During the meeting, participants concluded that no PTI ally is pleased with the federal government's performance and that the PML-Q will have to make its own political decision shortly.

PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi is said to have taken other government allies under his wing and has committed to making decisions in collaboration with them, the sources revealed. Attendees also discussed and hoped that it was not too late to take sides before they were left with nowhere to stand.

According to sources, Chaudhry Shujaat was also unsatisfied with the federal government's performance.

“We will make decisions taking into consideration the national interest and political future,” the sources quoted Elahi as saying, adding that other participants of the meeting expressed their concerns over the non-fulfillment of promises in Punjab.

Government allies are likely to make a big announcement at a joint press conference in the next two to three days, sources added.