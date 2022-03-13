PTI's Faisal Javed says legal action under Article 6 will be taken against buyers, sellers of vote

PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan, while responding to the reports of horse-trading ahead of the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, warned of action under Article 6 against the lawmakers who sell or buy votes.

He said that it would be a betrayal of the Constitution if the lawmakers get involved in horse-trading, for which they will be treated as traitors.



"Article 6 will be applied to those who will sell or buy votes. This is not a constitutional change but a betrayal of the Constitution,” Senator Faisal wrote on his Twitter handle.

“A lawmaker will betray with his oath if they cross the floor,” the Senator claimed.

The PTI lawmaker warned that besides Article 6, Articles 62 and 63 can also be applied against the MNAs who crosses the floor on the day of the voting on the no-trust motion against the PM. He added that Articles 62 and 63 could lead to a life-long disqualification from politics.

The senator issued the warning in response to a tweet by PML-N leader Khawaja Asif.

The former foreign minister had tweeted that the Opposition is bringing a constitutional change via the no-confidence motion.

"The sole purpose is to establish rule of law and the Constitution. If the civil bureaucracy and the police try to sabotage this constitutional process, then Article 6 of the constitution is clear," Asif had said.

The PTI senator and the PML-N leader's tweets came amid the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against PM Imran Khan in the NA Secretariat.

A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion, sources said.

JUI-F's Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP's Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion and requisition for a session to the NA Secretariat.

Currently, the government has a 17-member lead over the Opposition but the latter has claimed that it has enough support to prove that PM Imran Khan no more commands people's trust.

However, the government is confident that PM Imran will win the backing of the National Assembly.