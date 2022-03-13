Meghan Markle father starts his on YouTube show to comment on duchess

Meghan Markle dad is ready to take new swipes at her, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The Duchess of Sussex's father announced that he is launching his now YouTube channel- one where he will exclusively speak on his relationship with estranged daughter Meghan.

Thomas Markle Snr will also give his two piece about current affairs, inspired by talking royal author Lady Colin Campbell and Joe Rogan.

Thomas, 77, announced: “We have discovered YouTube… we’ve decided to join and share our story.”

The episode, that will stream on Sunday, will delve deep in to Meghan's half-sister Samantha's defamatory lawsuit against the Duchess.

Thomas adds: “I’m standing up for my oldest daughter, Samantha. In this case, she should win because Meghan’s book was full of lies about her. I would appear in a deposition in this case, if it came to it.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's lawyer Michael Kump, has branded the lawsuit “baseless and absurd” and a “continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour”.

“We will give [the lawsuit] the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves," he added.

“Tom wants to do it to put his thoughts out there from the horse’s mouth. He wants to speak about how Meghan and Harry have affected his family. The chat will be no-holds-barred," added Thomas' friend and co-host Karl Larson.

Thomas' new show comes after Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle, a defamation suit against sibling in a Florida court, accusing Meghan of “false and malicious lies” and of propagating a “false narrative and fairytale life story”.

In court documents, lawyers for Samantha maintained the Duchess has made “demonstrably false and malicious statements” to a “worldwide audience during Oprah tell-all.