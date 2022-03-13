PM Imran Khan to visit Hafizabad today

ISLAMABAD: Amid soaring political temperature in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Punjab’s Hafizabad today, confirmed State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib.



PM Imran Khan will arrive in Hafizabad on a day-long trip, during which he would hold meetings with PTI lawmakers, office-bearers and people from different walks of life. The prime minister is expected to address the public gathering in the city at 2pm.

Talking to journalists, Habib claimed that the Opposition could not reach the required number of 172 to remove down the incumbent government, adding that their no-confidence motion will fail.

Hinting at a crackdown against the Opposition leaders after the voting on the no-trust motion, the minister said, “It does not matter how much sherwanis they have ordered, we have made handcuffs for them.”

He said the prime minister successfully addressed internal and external threats being faced by Pakistan. The minister said nobody will be allowed to create chaos and anarchy and take the law into his hands.

Responding to a question, Habib said development projects worth billions of rupees have been launched in Punjab including Hafizabad for the welfare of the masses.

He maintained said the government reduced prices of petroleum products to facilitate the people.