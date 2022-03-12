Khursheed Shah says CM Usman Buzdar is Opposition's next target after PM Imran Khan

PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah speaks on the floor of the National Assembly in this undated photo. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition will shift their target towards the Punjab chief minister and speaker after removing the incumbent prime minister from his office, PPP leader Khursheed Shah said Saturday.

"After the no-confidence motion [is passed] against PM Imran Khan, we will shift our focus towards Chief Minister Punjab [Usman Buzdar] and speaker [Pervaiz Elahi]," the veteran politician said while speaking to journalists in Islamabad.

The former Opposition leader in the National Assembly also told journalists that after CM Punjab, it would be President Arif Alvi's turn — as, according to sources, they plan on impeaching him as well.

"Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is also trying to persuade his party [Balochistan Awami Party] members to support the Opposition's no-confidence move," the PPP leader said.

Parallel to this, BAP President Jam Kamal Khan had told Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed that his party can make decisions for themselves.



The interior minister had earlier in the day said the BAP — an ally of the PTI in Balochistan and Punjab — would stand by PM Imran Khan in face of the Opposition's no-confidence motion.

The Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of PM Imran Khan on March 8, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance.

After submitting the no-confidence motion in the NA Secretariat, the Opposition is trying to woo the PTI allies in supporting its no-trust move, while the government has ramped up efforts of retaining its allies.

