Chris Evans 'quietly' goes out with Portuguese actor Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and Portuguese actor Alba Baptista have been going out without letting their romance land in limelight.

According to OK!, an insider revealed that despite Avengers: Endgame actor has ‘been quietly dating Alba for a while.’

The outlet also reported that the Captain America star’s friends are pretty convinced that this time the 40-year-old taking his romance way more seriously.

“Ever since he met Alba, he’s laser-focused on her, and he’s stopped playing the field,” spilled the source to the publication.

“Word is they’ve even gotten matching tattoos, which is not usually his style at all,” it added.

“He actually does see himself settling down and starting a family — it’s just a matter of finding the right person,” the insider continued.

"It’s still early days with Alba, but he seems convinced that she could be the woman he’s been waiting for, the magazine noted.