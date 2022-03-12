Disgruntled Aleem Khan returns to Pakistan after meeting Nawaz in London

LAHORE: Following his crucial meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and others in London ahead of the voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ruling PTI’s disgruntled leader Aleem Khan on Saturday touched down in Lahore.



The estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan had left for London on March 9 to meet ailing Jahangir Tareen and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Khan was very active before leaving to London and he had met over 40 Punjab MPAs, of them, 10 are provincial ministers, within a span of 30 days.

Aleem Khan is likely to resume his political activities from today and will also hold meetings with the PTI’s lawmakers.

The former Punjab minister had held a three-hour-long meeting with the PML-N leaders in London on Wednesday, during which former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz's sons Hasan and Hussain were also present.

During his meeting with Nawaz Sharif, he had expressed his reservations about Punjab CM Usman Buzdar’s bad governance.

The PML-N supremo hailed his role and services as a political leader, said the sources. However, Aleem Khan’s spokesperson has rejected reports about his meeting with the PML-N supremo in London.

Aleem Khan to lead PTI's like-minded group

Aleem Khan would not join the PML-N immediately, the well-placed sources said, adding that the disgruntled leader will lead the PTI's like-minded group for now.

Refuses to meet PM Imran

The sources maintained that Aleem Khan had refused to meet PM Imran Khan before leaving for London to hold talks with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Aleem — as confirmed by two different sources — had sent a message to PM Khan that he was going to meet Nawaz in London.

At least three high-powered delegations had met the former Punjab minister prior to his arrival in London, the sources had added.

The government delegates tried to convince Aleem to meet PM Khan and find a way forward. They had also told him that they were meeting him after taking the PM into confidence.

The ex-minister had told them categorically that he was not interested in meeting the PM anymore "no matter what the price," said the source.

At the same time, the sources added, Aleem was also meeting senior leaders of the PML-N and he held several meetings with Rana Sanaullah.