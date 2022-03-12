Lamar Odom ‘blows up’ Khloé Kardashian’s phone in hope of reconciliation

Khloé Kardashian has had enough of reconciliation pleas from her ex-husband Lamar Odom but the former NBA player continues to pin over their breakup.

According to OK!, the 42-year-old Celebrity Big Brother contestant is ‘blowing up’ the reality TV star’s phone.

“It’s bad enough that he’s saying all this soppy stuff on TV, but he’s also blowing her phone up and trying to wear her down through the few mutual friends they have left,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ alum ‘has zero desire’ to give her ex another chance.

Odom recently expressed his wish to meet Kardashian in the house when he geared up to make his appearance in the famed show.

“I miss you and I hope to get to see you soon," the athlete told show’s host Julia Chen.

However, the 37-year-old socialite is reportedly unbothered about his requests or anything he shares on TV.