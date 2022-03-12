Akshay Kumar criticises actors for not signing movies with multiple heroes

Akhshay Kumar talked about signing movies that interests him as he slammed actors for not taking films with multiple heroes.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed he likes to sign good budget movies as he strongly believes in the phrase, ‘Budget Hit Toh Film Hit’.

“I have never wasted money and respected everyone’s time,” the Sooryavanshi actor said.

He added, “I make it a point to respect my co-actors and crew’s time, so that the time can respect me back.”

The 54-year-old admitted that he looks for ‘something unique’ in a story, adding, “the element of budget also comes into picture but at a later stage.”

Kumar continued, “One can’t give more than 45 to 50 days to a film and if you shoot a film in this time span, your budget will always be under control. I can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot.”

Talking about signing multi-starrer movies, he criticized actors for not working in films having two or more leads.

“ I won’t take names, but there is a dearth in the thought process of people to do two hero or three hero films.” Akshay stated. “I keep wondering why actors don’t want to do them? It’s so wonderful to do these subjects – it happens in the West, but here, it’s difficult to even convince actors for two hero films, leave alone the three and four hero subjects. It’s beyond my understanding.”

Hoping that such practices change in the future, he further added, “I would rather do a film that benefits me than doing a film that features me in a key role but with no meat in the script.”

“I don’t know what kind of math other actors are doing. It’s a wrong calculation,” Akshay Kumar concluded.