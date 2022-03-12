— A representational image.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday said that the temperature is expected to climb to 38 degrees Celsius in Karachi today.

“The sea breeze is likely to remain suspended during the daytime and the mercury is expected to hit 38˚C today,” said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

The port city will experience hot and dry weather today due to the winds blowing from the northwest, he added.

In its daily report, the National Weather Forecasting Centre said, “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.”

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, it added. The weather is expected to remain hot in central/southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.