Consulate general of Japan hosts Japanese Food Festival

Consulate General of Japan in Karachi hosted a Japanese Food Festival to bid farewell to the Consul-General Isomura Toshikazu on March 10.

According to a statement issued in this regard, various guests including Consul Generals, businesspersons, cultural figures, and media persons along with friends from various sectors, attended the event.

In his speech, the Consul-General reflected back on six years of his tenure in Karachi and thanked everyone for their support.

The Consul-General Toshikazu came to Pakistan in 1985 for the first time and worked here for 26 years in total as a Japanese diplomat.

"He fondly recollected moments from his decades-long association with Pakistani culture and language and promised to remain connected with old friends," the statement.

He also reiterated the government of Japan’s commitment to the progression and strengthening of bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan.

During the event variety of Japanese cuisines such as sushi and tempura titillated the taste buds of visitors.

"Deputy Consul General of Japan Ashida Katsunori captivated the attention of the audience with a tuna fillet demonstration and later a lively in-house band performance," the statement read.

The atmosphere of the reception was warm and impressive.

Coverage of such cultural events, like the Japanese food festival, is very important in strengthening bilateral relations between two countries.

Here are some of the pictures from the event:

