Kylie Jenner is back on social media after being MIA post child birth

Kylie Jenner marked her much anticipated social media come back post child birth with the launch of a new lip product.
Talking to her followers on Instagram live, the Life of Kylie star admitted she had been absent since son Wolf Webster's birth as she was adorably interrupted by daughter, Stormi Webster.
“I know I've been MIA for a while but I launched a new lip product,” the make-up mogul said.
“They're called lip lacquers and I haven't been doing my makeup so I haven't been able to show you guys. But now I am getting back to doing my makeup and I wanted to show you guys,” the 24-year-old said.
Kylie didn’t forget to mention that she was in her driveway, which is why her daughter Stormi wasn't in a car seat.
Dressed in a plain top, the reality TV star, described her latest product as “lip gloss lipstick hybrid and super pigmented and comfortable to wear".
“I know you guys are going to love them,” she said, adding she will model some more shades for her followers.
She then shared different shades of the lip lacquers from her bathroom mirror in the following stories.
