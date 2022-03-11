PTI’s Aleem Khan likely to join PML-N soon: sources

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and Aleem Khan. Photo: file

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close aide and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan is likely to join PML-N soon, well-placed sources revealed Friday.

Aleem Khan had met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif just six hours after arriving in London on Wednesday. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz's sons Hasan and Hussain were also present in the meeting which lasted for three hours.

Sources privy to the matter said that Aleem Khan was in contact with the PML-N’s leadership and the meeting had been scheduled before his departure.

Sources within the Sharif family and Aleem Khan’s camp confirmed the news of the meeting.

According to them, the meeting was scheduled by mutual friends.

The PTI leader left for London on Wednesday to meet Jahangir Khan Tareen and Nawaz Sharif. Before leaving for London he had also met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the political situation in Pakistan.

Sources said that Khan informed the former prime minister that he was victimised by his own party during the last three years.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, who is currently staying in Oxford at his farmhouse, was not part of the meeting and sources close to him have confirmed that he’s taking a rest.