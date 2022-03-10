India must be held accountable for its crimes in IOJK: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that India must be held accountable for its illegal actions and serious crimes in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK).

In a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, FM Qureshi briefed her on the "gross, systematic, and widespread violations of human rights in IOJK."

Referring to the two Kashmir reports issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), he stressed the need for continuous monitoring of the grave human rights situation in the valley and measures to address it.

The foreign minister particularly highlighted the increasing violations in the valley with respect to illegal demographic changes; reprisal attacks against human rights defenders, extra-judicial killings, fake encounters, and destruction of property, and the clear pattern of impunity enjoyed by Indian occupation forces under draconian laws.

He said Pakistan would continue cooperation with the UN Human Rights machinery for the promotion and protection of all human rights and realisation of the sustainable development agenda.

The foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms and outlined the government’s policy aimed at ensuring human dignity, empowerment of women, advancing the rights of the child, safeguarding the rights of minorities, and promoting inter-faith harmony.

Afghan situation

During the meeting, matters relating to the situation in Afghanistan were also discussed. FM Qureshi stressed that the people of Afghanistan were in dire need of international assistance and support to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown.

While acknowledging the international community’s expectations from Afghanistan on respect for the human rights of all Afghans, the foreign minister stressed that the Afghan authorities should be constructively engaged.

He maintained that the international community should also fulfil its commitments of humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people.