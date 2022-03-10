Kelly Rizzo marks 2 months since late husband Bob Saget's death with heartfelt post

Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband, Bob Saget, two months after his unfortunate death.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old media personality posted a loved-up photo of herself and the Full House star who died at age 65 on Jan.9.

In the picture, the couple was seen on a balcony overlooking Los Angeles, posing arm-in-arm together as Rizzo lovingly looked up at her late husband, who was smiling at the camera.



Sharing the post on Instagram Rizzo captioned it, "Two whole months. I've experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time," she began the post. "You count the weeks, and the months, they're strange and surreal milestones."

"How can it be 2 months without you??" Rizzo continued of Saget, whom she met in 2015 and married three years later. "But also it feels like yesterday you were here — and it still also feels like you never left?"

Concluding her tribute post, Rizzo told her followers, "I like to say it's all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey,”

For unversed, Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma.