ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday declared PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari his next target after thwarting the Opposition’s no-trust motion.



Addressing PTI workers at the Governor House in Karachi, PM Imran Khan termed the no-confidence motion against his government the “political death” of the Opposition.

“I was telling my team. They have done what I was praying for,” PM Imran added.

The premier said that he was waiting for the “gang of robbers” as they were claiming after “every two months” that the government would be leaving.

“I was thinking somehow their necks come in my hand,” said PM Imran, adding that he wanted the Opposition to submit the motion.

‘Opposition trapped’

The premier claimed that the Opposition has become “trapped” after submitting the no-confidence motion. He added that he has planned his moves for the future and will not stop once he "wins" the backing of the National Assembly.

“My hands were tied, so far. The shackles that were on my hand will be broken. My first target will be Asif Ali Zardari on whom my gun has been pointing at for a long time,” said PM Imran.

While attacking Zardari, the PM claimed that the PPP co-chairperson commits injustice, steals and takes commission on everything.

“Asif Zardari your time is here now,” said PM Imran. He alleged that the former president roams around with “buckets of money” and has kept Rs200 million to buy the PTI MPAs.

The premier alleged that when one of the PTI MNA’s informed him that he was offered Rs200 million he told the lawmaker to take the money and open a panagah or orphanage with it.

PM dubs Shahbaz ‘Boot polisher’

Calling Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, a “boot polisher”, PM Imran claimed that he had joined with the PPP as he knows that his time is up.

“Your time is also here. You know you will be in jail after three months. We will decrease the price of electricity after getting money back from your family,” said PM Imran.

The premier said that Zardari, Shahbaz and PDM Fazlur Rehman have joined hands with each other not to save the country but to save themselves from Imran Khan.

The government, after winning the no-confidence motion, would take the three Opposition bigwigs — Zardari, Shahbaz, and Fazl — to “Pakistani jails where they should have bene for a long time,” he told his party workers.

