Ukraine-Russia conflict could affect economic condition of developing countries: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and European Council President Charles Michel. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the Ukraine-Russia conflict could have an adverse economic impact on developing countries while talking to the European Council President Charles Michel.

Discussing the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the PM and the EU president agreed that countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in this conflict.

The development comes after PM Imran Khan had lashed out at the EU envoys for their letter in which they had sought Pakistan's condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“EU ambassadors wrote a letter to Pakistan, asking us to issue an anti-Russia statement. I ask EU ambassadors: did you write that letter to India as well?” said PM Imran while addressing a rally in Tehsil Mailsi of the Vehari District.

Today, the prime minister tweeted that he spoke with the EU council's president about the Ukraine situation.

The premier said he shared concerns over continued military conflict, highlighted its adverse economic impact on developing countries, and stressed the urgent need for ceasefire and de-escalation.

"I emphasised the importance of humanitarian relief and reiterated the call for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy," the prime minister said.

"We agreed that countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in this endeavour. I look forward to a close engagement to promote shared objectives," he added.

According to the United Nations, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced so far since the conflict between the two countries started almost a month ago.