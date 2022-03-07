PTI leader Tareen discharged from London hospital

Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. — Twitter/File

LONDON: Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has been discharged from a private clinic in London on Saturday, credible sources told The News.

Tareen, after undergoing treatment for around one week, has moved to his country house in Newbury, near Oxford. His son Ali Tareen and other family members are with him.

He was treated at a private hospital close to Harley Street.

The source said that Tareen is in good health now and he has been advised to rest by his doctors. Tareen will reportedly stay in the UK for around a week more and will travel to Pakistan depending on his doctors’ advice.

The source, close to Tareen, said that he has spent his time in England to rest and to focus on his health. He has been in touch with his political allies in Pakistan throughout.

‘Tareen will make a major announcement soon’

The sources rejected the reports that claimed Tareen met with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said that he would soon make a major announcement.

During his stay in London, the disgruntled PML-N leader is expected to hold important meetings.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen had left for London on February 26 after his health deteriorated. Before leaving the country, he had been admitted to a private hospital in Lahore for one week.

He, however, has resumed political activities and will chair an important meeting virtually from the United Kingdom. PTI leader Aleem Khan will also attend the huddle as it is considered an important political development amid the Opposition’s efforts to dent PTI in Punjab.

