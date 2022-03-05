Opposition benches to remain empty on day of no-confidence motion, claims Pervez Khattak

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. — Radio Pakistan/File

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday predicted that seats on the Opposition benches would remain empty on the day the no-confidence motion is presented before the National Assembly.

Addressing a rally in his home district, he claimed that over 15 Opposition members would go “missing” on the day the no-confidence motion is presented.

The senior PTI leader said that the Opposition would face “embarrassment” when they would present the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament.

Khattak said that their motion would help the Opposition reassess their worth.



Speaking about the ongoing PPP’s “Awami March” and the upcoming Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march, he said that no matter how many meetings, processions, long marches the Opposition holds, “PTI doesn’t care.”

Khattak said that the Opposition has joined hands as they are scared of PM Imran Khan.

“Everyone has come together to remove Imran Khan,” he said.

He urged the anti-PTI groups to immediately bring back the money kept in offshore accounts, saying that they have no particular agenda they are just against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last month, the Opposition had announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Since the announcement, the Opposition has started contacting the allies of the PTI government and disgruntled members of the ruling party.

Three main Opposition leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman, and Shahbaz Sharif have also held multiple meetings to develop a strategy on the motion.

On the other hand, the government has downplayed the moves and has maintained that Opposition would fail.