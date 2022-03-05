PM Imran Khan to go on Europe tour soon, reveals Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Rejecting the perception that Pakistan’s ties with the western block have worsened over the Ukraine issue, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would embark on a Europe tour soon.



Addressing a press conference in Lahore with Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad said that Pakistan's position on the Ukraine-Russia crisis is clear, “we prefer de-escalation and diplomacy over military solutions.”



The tour holds special importance amid ongoing differences between the two sides following the statement of European Union envoys on Pakistan’s stance on the Ukraine war.

Terming it against “diplomatic norms”, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the harsh stance against Pakistan was not appropriate.

Earlier this week, the envoys of 22 countries, including EU member states, had jointly called on Pakistan to support a resolution in the UNGA condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Opposition will have ‘nowhere to hide their faces’

In relation to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad claimed that "low confidence is visible on the face of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman."

According to the minister, the Opposition will soon be humiliated and will have "nowhere to hide their faces."

He further added that no-confidence appears to be the Opposition's lost child, and that "their confidence level is down,” adding that Fazl’s face "reveals everything."

The minister highlighted that 72 hours have passed while the Opposition on Wednesday said that a no-confidence motion will be presented in 48 hours.

PTI is ready to welcome PPP's march

Speaking about PPP’s "Awami March", he said: “PTI is ready to welcome Bilawal Bhutto's long march to Rawalpindi; however, it would be better if they came after the ongoing Pakistan-Australia Test series, as international cricket has been revived in the country after a long hiatus.”

Fawad added that if PPP strives to grow, its members should take the party back from the Zardari family.

"This is not the party of Benazir Bhutto or Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto; instead, Zardari is doing General Zia-ul-Haq's politics," alleged Fawad.

The information minister stated that the PPP had split into three factions, while the PML-N was busy saving money.

PM Imran is leader of the Muslim Ummah

He added that Imran Khan's allies are standing behind him and are unfazed.

"Imran Khan is not only the leader of Pakistan but also of the Muslim Ummah," he reiterated.

Fawad told the journalists that Pakistan will host an Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) summit on March 23 under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, with 29 foreign ministers from Islamic and European countries expected to participate.

Shafqat Mehmood accuses Opposition of horse-trading

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood claimed that the Opposition is busy in "horse-trading" and buying and selling votes for no-confidence motions.

He said that PTI is the only party that has federal representation.

Mahmood said that PML-N has no representation in Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, adding that PPP is also a "regional party."

Peshawar tragedy

Speaking about Friday's blast in Peshawar, in which 57 people were martyred and more than 200 were injured, Fawad said that the tragedy of Peshawar is “distressing”.

He said that he would not blame anyone at the initial stage of the investigation. However, he said that "the Australian Cricket Board was quoted in every Peshawar blast-related tweet from India."