Kanye West says divorce is like 'you are shot', pens 'suffocating' experience in poem

Kanye West is opening up about his painful divorce on social media.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the 44-year-old rapper confesses he feels short of breath after divorce.

He goes on to compare his divorce with injuries and illnesses before saying that it feels like "full blown Covid."

Drawing further from his mental suffering, the All Of The Lights hitmaker says the split feels like he is "walking on glass" and his hands are "burned on the stove."

“Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control/ Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow/ Divorce feels like heavy breathing/ Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold/ Divorce feels like suffocating/ Barely breathing.”

Kanye shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian; North,8, Saint,6 Chicago,4, and Psalm,2.

PageSix reports: “It is unclear if West wrote the words himself or if, perhaps, they are part of a new musical project he plans to release.”

Meanwhile, Kim has removed her 'West' from her name on all social media platforms, a day after LA court declared her a single woman. The SKIMS founder had initially filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. Afetr a year of waiting and no response from Ye, the 41-year-old went on to file a plea with the judges to declare her single.

Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.