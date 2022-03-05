IG Punjab orders security forces to be on high-alert after Peshawar blast

LAHORE: IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered the province's security forces to be on high alert following the Peshawar blast that martyred over 60 worshippers and injured around 200 on Friday, Geo News reported.

According to reports, RPOs and DPOs are directed to tighten the security of sensitive and critical locations and installations.

Furthermore, the IG Punjab has instructed that the security plans for significant religious and public places be reviewed and that search and sweep operations be ramped up in all districts of the province.

In addition, he directed that the surveillance of inter-provincial and inter-district checkpoints be tightened and patrolling during the night be increased.

'Suicide attack'

More than 60 worshipers lost their lives, while close to 200 were injured in a suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar on Friday.

In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif had confirmed that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.

“Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police,” Barrister Saif had said.

He said that a terrorist managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.

'Foreign forces want to destroy peace'

Reacting to the blast, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had said that there was no threat alert issued for the attack.

Rasheed had termed the attack "a bid to destabilise Pakistan under a planned conspiracy."

He had said that some foreign forces are trying to ruin the peace in Pakistan.

‘We know their origin’

Furthermore, Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled with families of victims of the Peshawar blast and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

In a statement on Twitter, he had said, “My deepest condolences go to the victims’ families and prayers for the recovery of the injured. I have asked CM KP to personally visit the families and look after their needs.”

“Have personally been monitoring operations and coordinating with CTD and agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah. We now have all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from and are going after them with full force," he added.