Pak-US joint air exercise concludes

Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Pakistan Air Force along with the combat crew of PAF and USAF participating in the air exercise Falcon Talon held at a PAF Operational Base. Photo: PAF

ISLAMABAD: A joint air exercise, “Falcon Talon”, conducted by the air forces of Pakistan and the United States, concluded here at an operational base of the Pakistan Air Force, a spokesperson said Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the PAF, the exercise started on February 26 with the deployment of USAF fighter jets at an operational base.

“The exercise was aimed at interoperability in complex air operations in realistic contemporary scenarios,” read the statement.

The spokesperson said that Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) along with the US Chargé d'affaires in Pakistan, Angela Aggeler witnessed the culmination phase of the bilateral exercise

Interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the exercise.

He also appreciated the air and ground crew for the smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise.



The air marshal added that both the air forces have a long history of enviable cordial relations and hoped that this exercise would certainly enable both the air forces to learn from mutual experiences in addition to promoting interoperability.