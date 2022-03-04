Lizzo voices motivation for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ reality competition premiere

Lizzo explains her true motivation behind creating an entire reality competition, just to find ‘backup dancers who look like me’.

The singer addressed her intentions and desires while speaking with People magazine for their Women Changing the World issue.

She started off by telling the outlet, "OK, we all know I'm fat. I know I'm fat. It doesn't bother me. I like being fat, and I'm beautiful and I'm healthy."

but at a certain point, "I was like, I need dancers” and “We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me.”

“And I remember, I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, 'What the [expletive] is going on?”

“Do I have to do this myself?'” she recalled herself asking at one point. “So I was like, let's do an open casting call.'"

Even though this would prove more work in the long run, Lizzo admitted, "It's more important to me to have those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer that's not a reflection of how I look."

Before concluding she added, "If I had a dollar for every time I had to say, 'I'll just do it myself.' That's why probably why I'm a millionaire, because a million times. It's reflected in every avenue of my career."