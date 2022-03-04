IHC restrains police from arresting Imaan Zainab Mazari in sedition case

Lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari addressing a protest in Islamabad, on March 1, 2022. — Twitter/@SammiBaluch

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the police from arresting lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari in a sedition case registered against her.

A case was registered against the Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari's daughter Imaan after she took part in Baloch students' protest outside the National Press Club on March 1.

During the protest, hundreds of Baloch students and a Member of National Assembly Mohsin Dawar had staged a sit-in outside the press club including Imaan Mazari.

Sources said that in a bid to disperse them, the Islamabad police had baton-charged the protesters.

A first information report (FIR) was been registered against Imaan at the Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad.

In today's hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah — hearing a plea filed by Imaan to de-seal the FIR against her — said he would not allow anyone to be harassed over criticism.

The court directed the police to provide a copy of the FIR to the petitioner and noted that muzzling the voice of students from Balochistan was tantamount to mutiny.

"We will not let this happen [...] the students of Balochistan should be heard," he said.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer said the protest was staged after a student from the Quaid-e-Azam University went missing.

The lawyer contested that as the students were protesting, the police resorted to the use of force, resulting in several students getting injured.

At this, a police officer present in the courtroom said that not only were students hurt, but police personnel also suffered injuries.

The lawyer told the judge that the court should look into the matter of missing Baloch students. In response, IHC Justice Minallah told him that a separate petition would have to be filed for it.

Later, the judge summoned the interior secretary and IGP Islamabad in a personal capacity at the next hearing.