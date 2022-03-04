PML-Q to work along with PM Imran Khan for country's betterment, says Moonis Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi of PML-Q on Thursday said that his party will work along with Prime Minister Imran Khan for the betterment of the country.



The minister shared a video with PM Khan and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and captioned the video as, "For generations, our family has always honoured commitments. Met Imran Khan sb with Asad Umar sb."

Elahi further added that both the parties have "agreed on working together for Pakistan’s betterment."

Retweeting his tweet, Umar wrote: “InshaAllah, will continue to work together for Pakistan.”

The planning minister wrote: “With our family ties, which span more than one generation, I know that your family honours commitments.”

PM Khan not at all nervous: Pervaiz Elahi

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists, PML-Q leader and Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that PM Imran Khan is "not at all nervous."

Acknowledging the government’s efforts to curb inflation, he said: “Imran Khan has taken good measures to control rising inflation.”

He further added the decline in petrol and electricity prices will benefit the masses.

The PML-Q leader said that no discussion has been held regarding the no-confidence motion against the premier during the meeting with him.

Shedding light on the no-confidence motion, he said that details can only be shared by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Elahi indicated that once the no-confidence motion is moved, something may come out of it.

PM holds 30-minute long meeting with Chaudhry brothers

Earlier this week, PM Imran Khan held a short meeting with the Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q as the Opposition targets PTI's allies to topple the incumbent government.

The prime minister's meeting at the Chaudhry brother's residence in Lahore — which was more than 30 minutes long — with PML-Q's top brass, who are allies of the government in Punjab and the Centre, came as he was on a one-day visit to the provincial capital.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, and other PTI leaders had accompanied the prime minister during the meeting.

Apart from former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain were also part of the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired about Shujaat's health. The former prime minister thanked PM Imran Khan for visiting his house and inquiring about his health.

