WATCH: What did Bilawal say when anchor asked him about his haircut?

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is currently playing an active role as an opposition leader in the county and has ignored styling due to busy schedule and political engagements, gave an interesting reply when an anchor asked him a question about his haircut during a live TV show.



As per details, Bilawal was discussing the country’s political situation, the Opposition's next plan and their activities on Geo News programme “Geo Pakistan” when host Abdullah Sultan asked, “You are basically a busy person and on the other hand the anti-government long march has increased your engagements; hence when did you last get cut your hair? Or you did not have time even to get cut your hair?”

Bilawal Bhutto, while laughing, said, “I have to cut my hair. Insha Allah, I will get my hair trimmed soon.”

He maintained that although the long march started in March but it had already been announced in January. Bilawal said he started a mass-contact campaign and embarked on the countrywide tour since the long march was announced and completed the six-month work in just two months. That is why he could not get cut his hair, he clarified.