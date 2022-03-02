Princess Diana’s THIS unseen photo unveiled

Princess Diana's never-before-seen stunning photo, taken in 1988, has been unveiled and it will go on display at Kensington Palace from Friday, March 4.
This was disclosed by royal expert Victoria Murphy in his tweet on Wednesday.
Sharing the monochrome photo of mother of Prince William and Prince Harry on Twitter, Victoria Murphy tweeted, “This previously unseen image of Princess Diana will go on display at Kensington Palace from Friday 4 March as part of exhibition Life Through a Royal Lens.”
“It was taken by photographer David Bailey in 1988 during a sitting commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery,” the royal expert further disclosed.
According to the Hello Magazine, Diana’s photo is part of a new royal photography exhibition at Kensington Palace.
Britain’s royal family has created a collection of photographs taken over the years for a special Royal Exhibit, titled 'Life Through a Royal Lens', at the Kensington Palace for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.
Dax Shepard once dated Ashley Olsen before settling down with Kristen Bell
Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland from Ukraine
Ukraine’s minister says equipment to use Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service has arrived
Hailey Bieber said, “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but...
Katy Perry reveals the real reason she decided to do a Las Vegas Residency over a full-on tour
Kelly Rizzo touches upon her life after losing her husband Bob Saget