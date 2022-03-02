In a first, Pakistani-American named advisor to New York mayor

Pakistani-American Ahsan Chughtai. Photo: Twitter/ Pakistan Consulate General New York

NEW YORK: For the first time in the history of the US, a Pakistani-American politician has been appointed as a senior advisor to New York City Mayor for South Asian and Muslim affairs, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to an official announcement, Ahsan Chugtai, has been named for the coveted post. He will develop relationships with those communities in New York City, read the announcement.

He has been a civic and political leader for more than 20 years helping elected officials in creating policies for all levels of government, founding non-profit charity organizations, and liaising between community agencies and diverse communities in New York City, read the announcement.

While sharing the photo of Ahsan Chughtai on its official Twitter handle, Pakistan Consulate General New York said: “Proud moment as Ahsan Chugtai nominated the first ever Pakistani American as NYC Mayor Senior Advisor on South Asia and Muslim Affairs.”

It added, “Our vibrant Pakistani community excelling yet again.”