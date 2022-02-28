PM Imran Khan likely to meet PML-Q's leadership tomorrow: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Photo: Dawn.com/file

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to meet PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers during his day-long visit to Lahore tomorrow, said sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that the premier will listen to the concerns of PML-Q — which is an ally of the government — and would try to retain their support.

The decision had been made last week after several Opposition leaders held meetings with the Chaudhry brothers in order to take them on board for their no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources further added that PM Imran Khan would also meet the chief minister and governor Punjab, while he will also meet the members of the cabinet and provincial assembly.

The premier would also chair a meeting of the Punjab parliamentary board, sources said, adding that important decisions regarding local body elections will be taken during the parliamentary board meeting.