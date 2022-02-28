PM Imran Khan likely to meet PML-Q's leadership tomorrow: sources

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to meet PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers during his day-long visit to Lahore tomorrow, said sources.
The sources privy to the matter said that the premier will listen to the concerns of PML-Q — which is an ally of the government — and would try to retain their support.
The decision had been made last week after several Opposition leaders held meetings with the Chaudhry brothers in order to take them on board for their no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Sources further added that PM Imran Khan would also meet the chief minister and governor Punjab, while he will also meet the members of the cabinet and provincial assembly.
The premier would also chair a meeting of the Punjab parliamentary board, sources said, adding that important decisions regarding local body elections will be taken during the parliamentary board meeting.
We have already apprised Islamabad of Washington's position on Russia’s further escalation in Ukraine, says State...
If the oil prices remain at $100 per barrel till March 1 in the global market, then the price of petroleum products in...
Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional situation and other issues will be...
Gunned down terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces in Turbat and Pasni areas, ISPR says
PM Imran Khan to remain in Russia from February 23-24; set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
PCB rules out Nawaz due to injury, adds Sarfaraz and Naseem as travelling reserves