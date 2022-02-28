Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 1

KARACHI: All the schools, colleges and universities in Sindh will remain closed on March 1 on account of Shab-e-Meraj, Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari said Monday.
According to a statement, all educational institutions in the province will be closed on Tuesday (March 1) to observe Shab-e-Meraj.
The secretary said that the approval of annual public holidays fixed by the education department was given in a recent meeting of the Steering Committee, according to which all the educational institutions will have a holiday on 27th of Rajab (March 1).
If the oil prices remain at $100 per barrel till March 1 in the global market, then the price of petroleum products in...
Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional situation and other issues will be...
Gunned down terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces in Turbat and Pasni areas, ISPR says
PM Imran Khan to remain in Russia from February 23-24; set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
PCB rules out Nawaz due to injury, adds Sarfaraz and Naseem as travelling reserves
Zardari will try to persuade Fazl and Shahbaz to show flexibility on matter of immediate elections in country, say...