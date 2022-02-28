Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 1

The Sindh education department has approved an academic plan according to which 27th Rajab is designated as a holiday in schools and colleges. -The News/File

KARACHI: All the schools, colleges and universities in Sindh will remain closed on March 1 on account of Shab-e-Meraj, Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari said Monday.

According to a statement, all educational institutions in the province will be closed on Tuesday (March 1) to observe Shab-e-Meraj.

The secretary said that the approval of annual public holidays fixed by the education department was given in a recent meeting of the Steering Committee, according to which all the educational institutions will have a holiday on 27th of Rajab (March 1).