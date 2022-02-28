Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today’s evening (Monday) to take it into confidence over global and economic challenges in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, says Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said,” The prime minister will take the nation into confidence over the economy and international challenges after the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





‘PM Imran to announce reduction in petroleum prices’

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak had said that PM Imran Khan would soon unveil a relief package for the masses.

"The prime minister will address the nation shortly and announce Rs10 reduction in petroleum prices, Rs5 cut per unit in the electricity rates, along with several other measures," he had said while speaking at a public meeting at Mumraiz area of his hometown of Nowshera.

The defence minister had discounted the threat to the PTI government and the prime minter, saying the opposition parties were destined to a crushing defeat and the long march would fail to dislodge the government.

He was critical of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his ongoing drive against the government and his alleged statement against the state institutions.

Pervez Khattak claimed the government had won the support of the 10 opposition lawmakers. "The opposition parties cannot dent the ruling party unity as it itself stands divided," he had said.

Earlier, sources privy to the matter relating to PM’s address had said that the premier’s address will be in the context of the effects of global inflation on Pakistan.

They had further added that geopolitical tensions in the wake of the Ukraine-Russian conflict could have an impact on Pakistan.

“During the last one week, oil and wheat prices in the international market have surged by 12-15%; meanwhile global insurance companies have raised war surcharges on shipping companies,” the sources had said.

They had warned that the ongoing geopolitical situation could lead to a new wave of inflation around the world.