Prince William's meeting with Defence Secretary was scheduled before Russia invaded Ukraine

Prince William held talks with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace at Kensington Palace on Thursday, according to the British media on Saturday.
Mailplus reported that the duo "are certain to have discussed Russia's invasion" during the meeting which was scheduled before the war began.
It was also reported on Thursday that the Duke of Cambridge visited the headquarters of MI6.
The Duke's surprise visit came just hours before Russian forces began rolling tanks over the border into Ukraine after months of tensions.
In 2019, Prince William spent three weeks working with MI5, the Secret Intelligence Service MI6 and GCHQ to learn more about the UK's security
Miley Cyrus penned heart-touching note for Ukraine after Russian invasion
Machine Gun Kelly shares glimpse of his new hairstyle with fans
Prince Harry says UK High Court withheld information about changing tax-payer funded bodyguards
Mark Wahlberg revealed there was a pitch meeting with Warner Bros. for ‘Departed’ sequel
Body language experts analyze Prince Harry’s Super Bowl appearance and slumped attitude
Prince Charles, William warned their ‘days are numbered’ within the Royal Family’