Prince William's meeting with Defence Secretary was scheduled before Russia invaded Ukraine

Prince William held talks with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace at Kensington Palace on Thursday, according to the British media on Saturday.

Mailplus reported that the duo "are certain to have discussed Russia's invasion" during the meeting which was scheduled before the war began.

It was also reported on Thursday that the Duke of Cambridge visited the headquarters of MI6.

The Duke's surprise visit came just hours before Russian forces began rolling tanks over the border into Ukraine after months of tensions.

In 2019, Prince William spent three weeks working with MI5, the Secret Intelligence Service MI6 and GCHQ to learn more about the UK's security