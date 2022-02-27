Kanye West may challenge his prenup with estranged wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has filed to have his social media outbursts rendered inadmissible in a hearing on whether Kim Kardashian will be declared legally single.



The 44-year-old American rapper might challenge his prenup with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.



The father-of-four has drawn widespread mockery and opprobrium over a string of posts aimed at Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, among others.

The 41 -year-old reality star has filed court documents saying the posts contain 'a lot of misinformation' and have caused her 'emotional distress.'

Kanye' counsel has said in response: 'Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation,' TMZ reports citing court documents.

'Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,' the rapper's attorney continued.

Kim Kardashian filed to be declared legally single two months ago, and a hearing will occur next week in order to decide the matter.

Earlier this month Kanye West listed multiple provisos that he insisted Kim would have to accept if she wanted to restore her single status.