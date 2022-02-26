Bilawal Bhutto says PPP ready to accept PML-N's candidate for PM

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a press conference alongside party leaders (not seen in the picture) in Karachi, on February 26, 2022. — YouTube

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said that anyone with the majority can decide who becomes the next prime minister in a democratic government.

Addressing a press conference along with party members, Bilawal said that his party was ready to support PML-N's candidate for the prime minister's slot as it has the majority.

"PPP and other Opposition parties are ready to sacrifice the prime minister's seat for them," the PPP chairman said, stressing the major stakeholder should announce its candidate for the office.

"We plan on not repeating the mistakes we did in the past," he added.

Bilawal urges Opposition to adopt democratic tactics against PTI

Bilawal said that his party has decided to launch a "democratic attack" against the government and urged the other Opposition parties to adopt a unified stance of ousting the incumbent PTI-led administration.

The PPP chairman ruled out opting for undemocratic tactics to achieve the goal of dismissing the government.

Bilawal also advised PTI's allies, especially the MQM-P, to join hands with the anti-government movement as the PPP is all set to begin its "awami march" tomorrow — from Karachi to Islamabad.

"However, if Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to resign voluntarily, then there won't be a need to hold the long march," Bilawal said.

Bilawal calls PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March a “political circus”

Speaking about PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March, Bilawal said that the PTI leaders say that they have come out for the rights of the people of the province and hence, kick-started their march from Ghotki; however, they are the ones who did not give the farmers their due share of urea.

“The people of Sindh will respond accordingly,” he said.

Terming the march as a “political circus” he said that PPP has no threat from “a group of political orphans” gathered in Sindh.