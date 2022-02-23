Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Balochistan IBO

Security forces carry out a search operation in this undated photo. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 10 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Hoshab area, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The military's media wing, in the statement, said the IBO was conducted at the camp and hideout of "externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan" in the general Hoshab area.

When the troops started cordoning the area, the terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, a heavy exchange of fire ensued.

Resultantly, 10 terrorists, including terrorist commander Master Asif alias Mukesh, were killed.

The ISPR said the gunned down terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in Turbat and Pasni areas.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, which was planned for use against security forces.

"Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR added.