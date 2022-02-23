Anna Sorokin slams Rachel Williams of ‘exploiting’ former friendship for ‘minutes of fame’

Anna Sorokin has clapped back against a former friend of hers, Rachel Williams, all because she attempted to 'cash in' on their former friendship, for the sole purpose of fleeting fame.

Anna Sorokin slams her former friend Rachel Williams of 'trying to cash in' on fleeting fame, all for the sole purpose of 'a few minutes of fame'.

Sorokin issued her statement in a written admission and according to Newsweek it read, "I've been silent about this for years.”

“However, over [the] past two weeks watching Rachel stubbornly refuse to move on from her contrived trauma, ever brazen and unchecked, while going on every show that will have her, I thought- now I have to. And if I have to I will.”

She also went on to say, "I know - sounds incredible, considering Rachel's recent media crusade during which she accuses everyone who isn't aligned with her vision of self as a wronged martyr starved for justice of 'glorifying crime' and 'giving a platform to a con."

She even accused Williams of spending the "past three years talking and writing about me, reading and dissecting my interviews, taking angry notes, [and] looking for things to get outraged about."

"Find yourself someone who's dedicated to you the way Rachel is dedicated to my Twitter."

"Don't you just love the irony of watching Rachel DeLoache Williams constantly adjust her (very) flexible moral standards depending on the protective amount of $ she stands to profit based on the latest twists in the tale of her 'unfortunate' association with me?"

"BEFORE she epically embarrassed herself during my trial and before Netflix forever celebrated her (very accurate) total Karen image, her moral compass deemed it acceptable to suggest we write a book together."

The last few parts of her statement even went as far as to accuse Williams of "attempt[ing] to sell her white woman tears... while continuing to shamelessly exploit her connection to me."