Inside story of meeting between Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (L) and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif meet to discuss the no-trust motion. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have agreed to the option of bringing about a no-trust motion against the PTI-led government during a recent meeting, well-informed sources said.

The sources privy to the matter said that a meeting between Shahbaz Sharif, Azif Asif Ali Zardari, and Bilawal Bhutto was held at the Bilawal House. It was decided in the meeting that the Opposition will continue talks with the government’s allied parties, Jang News reported.

Meanwhile, separate rounds of delegation-level talks between the leaderships of PPP, PML-N and JUI were held to discuss the anti-government strategy. Both the parties expressed satisfaction over the number game.

The participant of the meetings suggested that the no-trust motion should be moved against the premier fist in view of the shortage of time. However, the date for the no-trust motion will be finalised by the central leadership of the Opposition parties.

The Opposition leaders were of the view that they had sufficient numbers and could topple the government without the support of the government’s allied parties.