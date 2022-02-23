How did showbiz industry react when Tara shared she is daughter of Shafqat Mehmood?

Pakistan’s renowned actress Tara Mehmood with his father Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s renowned actress Tara Mehmood Wednesday narrated an interesting tale about the reactions of her fellow actors when they came to know that she is a minister’s daughter.

Tara Mehmood came in limelight at the beginning of last year when reports started circulation on social media that Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood’s daughter is associated with the showbiz industry.

It was the time when the country was in the grip of COVID-19 and a decision relating to the closure of schools was under consideration.

A large number of netizens and her fellow actors had requested the actress to persuade her father to shut the educational institutions. Some of the users shared hilarious posts in support of schools’ closures.

"When people came to know about it, they immediately went to my Instagram account and started commenting there," she added.

“In those days, I was busy in a drama serial and was used to going to the set by driving my car myself,” she said, adding that once her director Danish Nawaz had asked her where was her protocol?

You are a minister’s daughter but you do not look like the children of the other ministers, she quoted the director’s remarks.