Summer vacations in Sindh to be observed from June 1 to July 31

Sindh government has decided to start the academic year 2022-23 from August 1. Photo: AFP/file

KARACHI: A meeting of the Sindh's steering committee on education, headed by provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, has decided to start the academic year 2022-23 from August 1.

The meeting agreed to hold annual examinations of elementary classes (grade 4-8) from May 2 while the examinations for the Secondary School Certificate (matriculation) will begin from May 17.

The results of the examinations will be announced on July 17. The examination papers will consist of 40% MCQs and 60% of detailed questions.

The steering committee also decided to observe summer holidays in schools from June 1 to July 31. Meanwhile, the higher secondary schools will open admissions from July 1 to 31.

The meeting agreed to hold the intermediate examinations from June 15.

It was decided in the meeting that winter vacations will be observed in the educational institutions from December 22 to 31.