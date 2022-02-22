Chris Noth makes social media return months after sexual assault scandal

Chris Noth went offline in December following multiple sexual assault allegations against him

Chris Noth, who went offline in December following sexual assault allegations against him, returned to social media last week.

The 67-year-old actor who starred as Mr. Big in Sex and the City, took to Instagram last week to share a picture of his 14-year-old son Orion playing basketball with a caption that read, “SWISH. It’s a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom.”

He then took to the photo-sharing app once again over the weekend to wish his younger son, two-year-old Keats, a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday little Keats — you have brought light and blue skies into our lives!” wrote Noth.

Noth last posted on Instagram in December, shortly before the sexual assault story broke in The Hollywood Reporter, landing him in hot waters; he was fired from SATC reboot And Just Like That, and also from shows The Equalizer and Law & Order.

He was accused of sexual assault by four different women, with instances dating back to the 1990s. Noth has since categorically denied the allegations.