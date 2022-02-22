Islamabad court reserves verdict in Noor Mukadam murder case

Slain Noor Mukadam. — Photo via social media

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad Tuesday reserved its judgment in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani will announce the verdict in the brutal murder case on February 24.

The court reserved the verdict after the arguments in the case were concluded.

The murder

The prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, Zahir, was formally charged for the crime by an Islamabad court in October 2021. Besides him, two of the family's employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works.

Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was murdered on July 20 within the limits of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad's F-7 area.

A case of murder was later registered at the same police station by Noor's father, former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

