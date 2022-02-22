In interview with Russia TV, PM Imran Khan urges peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that military conflicts do not solve the problems.



In an exclusive interview with Russia TV ahead of a visit to Moscow, PM Imran said Pakistan does not want to become part of any bloc rather desires trading relations with all the countries to lift the people out of poverty.

The PM will leave for Moscow on a two-day official visit tomorrow. This is the first visit of any Pakistani premier in the last 23 years.

Responding to a question, PM Imran Khan pointed out that Pakistan has suffered in the past because of this politics of blocs. He said the last thing we want is the world divided into blocs.



The prime minister noted that greater cooperation between the US, China and Russia will benefit mankind much more than the conflict.

Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia and he looks forward to his Moscow visit, said the PM.

He pointed out that Pakistan is a gas deficient country, adding, “Our North-South Gas pipeline has suffered a delay because of the US sanctions on the Russian company we were negotiating for the construction of the pipeline.”

He said the lifting of sanctions on Iran will also help Pakistan get the cheapest gas from the neighbouring country.

When asked about relations with India, PM Imran said his government immediately reached out to India after coming to power in order to resolve the outstanding Kashmir dispute. He, however, regretted that India has been taken over by the racist ideology inspired by Nazis.

He said the western countries should frame laws as they have on terror financing to check the illicit flows of money from poor countries.